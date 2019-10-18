"The View" is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week co-hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman.
October 2019
The View 10/24
Thursday, Oct 24, 2019
Actor Michael Douglas.
The View 10/23
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019
Cameron Douglas; Shooter Jennings.
The View 10/22
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019
Newt Gingrich; Edward Norton.
The View 10/21
Monday, Oct 21, 2019
Benedict Cumberbatch; Michael Shannon.
The View 10/18
Friday, Oct 18, 2019
Victoria Beckham; Common performs.
