Skip to Content
-
S12E51Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Jan. 6 committee could issue subpoenas for members of Congress: Kinzinger; Omicron variant 'really something to be reckoned with': Fauci; Manchin not serving West Virginians, 'he's serving himself': Yvette Simpson
NR | 12.19.21 | 44:41 | CC
This Week with George StephanopoulosSeason 12Sunday, Dec 19, 2021