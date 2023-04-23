Skip to Content
-
S15E17Sun, Apr 23, 2023
GOP needs to find 'middle ground' on abortion issues: Rep. Nancy Mace; US forces evacuate diplomats from Sudan; War Games: House Committee simulates Chinese invasion of Taiwan
NR | 04.23.23 | 46:57 | CC
This Week with George StephanopoulosSeason 15Sun, Apr 23, 2023