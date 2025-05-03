S1E269Presidential Address to Congress -- ABC News Special
President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress.
TV-PG | 03.05.25 | 02:05:43 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
- 21:38S1 E268 - President Biden Farewell Address to the Nation -- ABC News SpecialPresident Joe Biden delivers a farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office.TV-PG | 01.16.2025
- 36:59S1 E267 - American Catastrophe: LA Burning -- Special Edition of 20/20Special reporting from the deadly fires in California.TV-PG | 01.11.2025
- 42:54S1 E266 - Jimmy Carter: A Full Life - 20/20 Special EditionRemembering President Jimmy Carter's life, lessons and legacy.TV-PG | 12.30.2024
- 01:23:46S1 E265 - The Year: 2024Celebrities, comedians, newsmakers and the ABC News team look back on the biggest news and pop culture moments of 2024 in this annual special.TV-PG | 12.27.2024
- 01:47:40S1 E264 - Biden Stands Down: The Race for the White HousePresident Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 election on Sunday before endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee for president.TV-PG | 07.22.2024
- 53:19S1 E263 - Trump | Assassination Attempt: Minute by MinuteABC News Special details the timeline of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally and where the investigation stands ahead of the Republican Convention.TV-PG | 07.15.2024
- 02:09:06S1 E262 - The State of the Union and the Republican ResponsePresident Joe Biden addresses the nation in his third, highly anticipated State of the Union speech.TV-PG | 03.08.2024
- 41:46S1 E261 - The Year: Countdown to 2024Host Robin Roberts takes a look back at the most iconic pop culture moments of 2023, and looks ahead to predictions for 2024.TV-PG | 01.01.2024
- 01:25:47S1 E260 - The Year: 2023Celebrities, comedians, newsmakers and the ABC News team look back on the biggest news and pop culture moments of 2023 in this annual special.TV-PG | 12.29.2023
- 48:37S1 E259 - Israel at War: Living in Terror -- A Special Edition of 20/20“20/20” co-anchor David Muir is in Israel with the latest on the war between Israel and Hamas.TV-PG | 10.12.2023
- 02:00:10S1 E258 - The State of the Union and the Republican ResponsePresident Joe Biden addresses the nation with his second highly anticipated State of the Union speech.NR | 02.08.2023
- 01:20:24S1 E257 - Our Barbara - A Special Edition of 20/20ABC News shares personal tributes celebrating the trailblazing life and career of newswoman Barbara Walters after her death at age 93.NR | 01.02.2023
- 01:25:17S1 E256 - The Year: 2022 with Robin RobertsCelebrities, comedians, newsmakers and journalists help ABC News look back on the biggest moments of 2022.NR | 12.27.2022
- 41:16S1 E253 - Queen Elizabeth II: The Legacy, The LifeABC News' live special examines the future of the royal family following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.NR | 09.09.2022
- 41:35S1 E250 - 24 Months That Changed The World - A Special Edition of 20/20Robin Roberts and the ABC News team explore how COVID-19 disrupted and created lasting change across all aspects of human life in the past two years.NR | 03.31.2022
- 44:58S1 E249 - Putin’s War: The Battle to Save UkraineABC News’ David Muir reports from the Ukraine-Russia border on the refugee emergency unfolding outside Ukraine. The special also features live reports by other ABC News journalists on the ground.NR | 03.05.2022
- 48:05S1 E247 - A Conversation With Black WomenABC News’ Deborah Roberts is joined by LaChanze, Yvette Simpson and Marline Francois-Madden for a candid talk with Black women on Black identity, health and mental care disparities and sisterhood.NR | 02.27.2022
- 49:45S1 E246 - A Conversation Between Black MenABC News’ T.J. Holmes is joined by Mike Muse, Joel Leon and Justice Jamal Jones for a candid discussion with Black men, covering masculinity, mental health and fatherhood.NR | 02.19.2022
- 41:06S1 E243 - Backstage Pass: Countdown to the CMAsCountry music's biggest stars, including Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Lauren Alaina and Lady A, give a behind-the-scenes look at what a week on tour is like and how they spend their off-days at home.NR | 11.09.2021