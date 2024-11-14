Skip to Content

Behind the Scenes of The Golden Bachelorette 2024: Week 8

By The Golden Bachelorette
Nov 14th, 2024

It's a crucial week on the breathtaking island of Bora Bora as Joan's family arrives, eager to meet the men who have been vying for her heart. As her journey to find a second lasting love draws to a close, Joan grapples with the uncertainty of whether she can truly let another man in after the passing of her late husband. Meanwhile, Joan, her family and her final two men join Jesse Palmer in front of a live studio audience to watch her final dates unfold.

As Featured On: "The Golden Bachelorette" 2024, Week 8

TAHITI TOURISME
www.tahititourisme.com

AIR TAHITI NUI
us.airtahitinui.com

WINDSTAR CRUISES
windstarcruises.com

INTERCONTINENTAL BORA BORA RESORT & THALASSO SPA
http://thalasso.intercontinental.com

CONRAD BORA BORA NUI
http://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/pptbnci-conrad-bora-bora-nui/

NEIL LANE COUTURE
www.neillanecouture.com

Watch "The Golden Bachelorette" WEDNESDAYS 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu!

Watch "The Golden Bachelorette" WEDNESDAYS 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu

The Golden BacheloretteNews & BlogsBehind the ScenesBehind the Scenes of The Golden Bachelorette 2024: Week 8