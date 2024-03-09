S14E69Sat, Mar 9, 2024
Men's Fashion: What we can expect on the red carpet; Trump vs. Biden: The rematch begins; An interview with Oscar-nominee Colman Domingo
TV-PG | 03.09.24 | 01:07:33 | CC
- 01:09:59Friday, Mar 08, 2024Biden uses State of the Union address to appeal to skeptical voters, jumpstart campaign; Co-executive producers talk 2024 Oscars; TikTok fighting back against US ban by launching a campaign to usersTV-PG
- 01:10:08Thursday, Mar 07, 2024Garth Brooks dishes on grand opening of new bar in Nashville; Biden to deliver State of the Union address Thursday night; New Alabama IVF bill signed into lawTV-PG
- 01:07:03Wednesday, Mar 06, 2024John Cena talks new movie, 'Ricky Stanicky'; Nikki Haley to end presidential campaign: Sources; Chelsea Clinton talks new 'She Persisted' book about Opal LeeTV-PG
- 01:09:49Tuesday, Mar 05, 2024Dan Harris talks 10th anniversary of his book, '10% Happier'; Jason Kelce retires in emotional press conference; Cookie Monster shares his thoughts on ‘shrinkflation’TV-PG
- 01:10:03Monday, Mar 04, 2024TikTok star Reesa Teesa opens up on marriage gone awry; Trump in commanding position ahead of Super Tuesday; Caitlyn Clark smashes all-time NCAA scoring recordTV-PG
- 33:01Sunday, Mar 03, 2024Strongest winter storm of season slams Western states; Trump, Haley hit the South before Super Tuesday; Kamala Harris in Selma to mark 59th commemoration of Bloody SundayTV-PG
- 01:09:24Saturday, Mar 02, 2024‘Shogun’ cast talks new show bringing an ambitious tale to life; Texas wildfire becomes largest in state's history; Walgreens and CVS to offer abortion pill where legalTV-PG
- 01:06:09Friday, Mar 01, 2024Oprah leaves WeightWatchers board after revealing she uses weight loss drug; Biden and Trump visit border on the same day; Millions on alert as blizzard slams WestTV-PG
