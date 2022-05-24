18:56

Friday, May 20, 2022 Former nurse speaks out after sentencing in fatal drug error; Anna Delvey on her 'second act'

19:12

Thursday, May 19, 2022 Exclusive look into a US ballistic missile submarine helping to deter nuclear war; Rising Broadway stars in ‘A Whole New World’ shine spotlight on AAPHI representation

18:54

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Investigators uncover missed warning signs around the Buffalo shooter suspect; Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander chefs speak on hate

18:55

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Football icon Herschel Walker campaigns for Georgia senate; Inside Herschel Walker’s decades long relationship with Donald Trump

18:48

Monday, May 16, 2022 Ten killed, all of whom were Black, in targeted mass shooting; Community remembers those killed in Buffalo supermarket shooting

19:02

Friday, May 13, 2022 Mothers across the country speak out on critical baby formula shortage; Daughter of country music icon Naomi Judd speaks exclusively to ABC News

18:48

Thursday, May 12, 2022 US reaches the grim milestone of 1 million COVID-19 deaths; More than 250,000 US children lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19

19:14

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Rising prices spurs ‘gift economy’ in some communities; Climate crisis contributes to famine across Africa

19:15

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Families of missing migrants search for answers; Actress Melissa Gilbert on swapping Hollywood for rural life

18:24

Monday, May 09, 2022 Escaped murder suspect and former jail employee apprehended in Indiana; Actress Jennifer Grey speaks candidly about past relationships, plastic surgery

18:48

Friday, May 06, 2022 At just 13, Anthony Harris was wrongfully convicted in the murder of his neighbor. John Quinones talked to Harris both as a child and now as a grown man still grappling with the trauma he experienced.

19:01

Thursday, May 05, 2022 Amber Heard shares graphic testimony in libel case; 'Brunch with Babs' sweeps social media with grandmotherly charm

19:24

Wednesday, May 04, 2022 Nightline followed two women who had to drive hours across state lines to get an abortion. With Roe v. Wade in jeopardy, abortion rights advocates fear other women will face bigger hurdles for care.

19:08

Tuesday, May 03, 2022 Supreme Court abortion draft leak rocks nation; All eyes on Ohio as Senate candidates eye nomination

19:02