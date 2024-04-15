Skip to Content
S45E76Mon, Apr 15, 2024
Superstars heading to the pros after historic year for women’s basketball; 'Rust' movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez sentenced to 18 months; Dr. Phil's new TV network, studio in Fort Worth, Texas
TV-PG | 04.15.24 | 18:25 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

Out of list
NightlineApril 2024Mon, Apr 15, 2024