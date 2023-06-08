S44E114Thu, Jun 8, 2023
Trump facing conspiracy and obstruction charges in federal indictment; Political fallout as Trump faces indictment for the 2nd time
TV-PG | 06.08.23 | 17:36 | CC
more episodes
18:53
Wednesday, Jun 07, 2023Concerns over serious health condition possibly linked to prolonged marijuana use; Ben Platt gets personal with latest Broadway hitTV-PG
19:07
Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023DNA matched to genealogy databases led to arrest of Boston rapes suspect: Police; Elliot Page opens up about new memoir on coming out as transTV-PG
18:59
Monday, Jun 05, 2023The hidden scars behind booming laser hair removal business; TLC's Chilli opens up about fame, setbacks in new documentary; Apple unveils Vision Pro headsetTV-PG
19:04
Friday, Jun 02, 2023Texas cheerleader opens up about wrong car shooting that landed her in ICU; Jelly Roll opens up ahead of debut country music album: 'I represent overcoming'TV-PG
19:06
Thursday, Jun 01, 2023Big name retail stores now targeted by gangs in organized hits: Investigators; Heat-Nuggets finals matchup has NBA fans pumpedTV-PG