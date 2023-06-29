19:17

Wednesday, Jun 28, 2023 'The Forgotten Crisis,' Gang violence overwhelms Haiti amid political turmoil; Haitians struggle to survive

19:01

Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023 Ralph Yarl, shot after mistakenly going to wrong house, opens up about recovery; Christina Aguilera talks about LGTBQ allyship as she's honored at Stonewall

18:57

Monday, Jun 26, 2023 ABC News obtains audio recording of Trump discussing classified document; Praise and protest a year after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

19:01

Friday, Jun 23, 2023 For the 25th anniversary of "Sex and the City", Diane Sawyer sits down with Sarah Jessica Parker to talk about the show's continued appeal across generations of fans.

19:11

Thursday, Jun 22, 2023 James Cameron, Bob Ballard discuss Titan submersible's 'catastrophic implosion'; 4 ex-FLDS mothers fear for missing children's safety

19:07

Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023 Time running out for missing Titanic tour submersible; Victor Wembanyama gears up for the biggest night of his life; Rock camp gives adults chance to live out music dreams

19:07

Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023 Search and rescue teams race against time to locate Titanic tourist submersible; Hunter Biden strikes plea deal with DOJ on tax charges

18:44

Monday, Jun 19, 2023 TikTok cancer story exposed as grifting scam; How Hip Hop's original queens set the bar

18:59

Friday, Jun 16, 2023 'Where Monsters Hide,' Part 1: Police hunt for clues in Michigan man's disappearance; Part 2: Kelly Cochran charged with murder; Part 3: Lead investigators find love

19:04

Thursday, Jun 15, 2023 Tyre Nichols: What Did I Do?; Victims of alleged Memphis PD brutality speak out

18:56

Wednesday, Jun 14, 2023 Boston rape accuser speaks out: 'A big part of my life stopped that day'; A look at 'Superstar: Aaliyah' tribute special on ABC

18:00

Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023 Trump arraigned on federal charges; Legal and political experts weigh in on Trump federal arraignment

18:49

Monday, Jun 12, 2023 College cost crisis deepens as families struggle with tough choices; Jennifer Lawrence returns to the big screen for her comedy debut

19:09

Friday, Jun 09, 2023 Trump hit with fed charges in classified doc probe; False accusations complicate Idaho murder case and lives of the accused

17:36

Thursday, Jun 08, 2023 Trump facing conspiracy and obstruction charges in federal indictment; Political fallout as Trump faces indictment for the 2nd time

18:53

Wednesday, Jun 07, 2023 Concerns over serious health condition possibly linked to prolonged marijuana use; Ben Platt gets personal with latest Broadway hit

19:07

Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023 DNA matched to genealogy databases led to arrest of Boston rapes suspect: Police; Elliot Page opens up about new memoir on coming out as trans

18:59

Monday, Jun 05, 2023 The hidden scars behind booming laser hair removal business; TLC's Chilli opens up about fame, setbacks in new documentary; Apple unveils Vision Pro headset

19:04