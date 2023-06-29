S44E129Thu, Jun 29, 2023
Affirmative action upended in major Supreme Court decision; Idina Menzel channels inner 'Drama Queen' in new album
TV-PG | 06.29.23 | 19:08 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
19:17
Wednesday, Jun 28, 2023'The Forgotten Crisis,' Gang violence overwhelms Haiti amid political turmoil; Haitians struggle to surviveTV-PG
19:01
Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023Ralph Yarl, shot after mistakenly going to wrong house, opens up about recovery; Christina Aguilera talks about LGTBQ allyship as she's honored at StonewallTV-PG
18:57
Monday, Jun 26, 2023ABC News obtains audio recording of Trump discussing classified document; Praise and protest a year after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. WadeTV-PG
19:01
Friday, Jun 23, 2023For the 25th anniversary of "Sex and the City", Diane Sawyer sits down with Sarah Jessica Parker to talk about the show's continued appeal across generations of fans.TV-PG
19:11
Thursday, Jun 22, 2023James Cameron, Bob Ballard discuss Titan submersible's 'catastrophic implosion'; 4 ex-FLDS mothers fear for missing children's safetyTV-PG
19:07
Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023Time running out for missing Titanic tour submersible; Victor Wembanyama gears up for the biggest night of his life; Rock camp gives adults chance to live out music dreamsTV-PG
19:07
Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023Search and rescue teams race against time to locate Titanic tourist submersible; Hunter Biden strikes plea deal with DOJ on tax chargesTV-PG
18:44
Monday, Jun 19, 2023TikTok cancer story exposed as grifting scam; How Hip Hop's original queens set the barTV-PG
18:59
Friday, Jun 16, 2023'Where Monsters Hide,' Part 1: Police hunt for clues in Michigan man's disappearance; Part 2: Kelly Cochran charged with murder; Part 3: Lead investigators find loveTV-PG
19:04
Thursday, Jun 15, 2023Tyre Nichols: What Did I Do?; Victims of alleged Memphis PD brutality speak outTV-PG
18:56
Wednesday, Jun 14, 2023Boston rape accuser speaks out: 'A big part of my life stopped that day'; A look at 'Superstar: Aaliyah' tribute special on ABCTV-PG
18:00
Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023Trump arraigned on federal charges; Legal and political experts weigh in on Trump federal arraignmentTV-PG
18:49
Monday, Jun 12, 2023College cost crisis deepens as families struggle with tough choices; Jennifer Lawrence returns to the big screen for her comedy debutTV-PG
19:09
Friday, Jun 09, 2023Trump hit with fed charges in classified doc probe; False accusations complicate Idaho murder case and lives of the accusedTV-PG
17:36
Thursday, Jun 08, 2023Trump facing conspiracy and obstruction charges in federal indictment; Political fallout as Trump faces indictment for the 2nd timeTV-PG
18:53
Wednesday, Jun 07, 2023Concerns over serious health condition possibly linked to prolonged marijuana use; Ben Platt gets personal with latest Broadway hitTV-PG
19:07
Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023DNA matched to genealogy databases led to arrest of Boston rapes suspect: Police; Elliot Page opens up about new memoir on coming out as transTV-PG
18:59
Monday, Jun 05, 2023The hidden scars behind booming laser hair removal business; TLC's Chilli opens up about fame, setbacks in new documentary; Apple unveils Vision Pro headsetTV-PG
19:04
Friday, Jun 02, 2023Texas cheerleader opens up about wrong car shooting that landed her in ICU; Jelly Roll opens up ahead of debut country music album: 'I represent overcoming'TV-PG