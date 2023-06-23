S44E125Fri, Jun 23, 2023
For the 25th anniversary of "Sex and the City", Diane Sawyer sits down with Sarah Jessica Parker to talk about the show's continued appeal across generations of fans.
TV-PG | 06.23.23 | 19:01 | CC
