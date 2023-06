19:11

Thursday, Jun 22, 2023 James Cameron, Bob Ballard discuss Titan submersible's 'catastrophic implosion'; 4 ex-FLDS mothers fear for missing children's safety

19:07

Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023 Time running out for missing Titanic tour submersible; Victor Wembanyama gears up for the biggest night of his life; Rock camp gives adults chance to live out music dreams

19:07

Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023 Search and rescue teams race against time to locate Titanic tourist submersible; Hunter Biden strikes plea deal with DOJ on tax charges

18:44

Monday, Jun 19, 2023 TikTok cancer story exposed as grifting scam; How Hip Hop's original queens set the bar

18:59

Friday, Jun 16, 2023 'Where Monsters Hide,' Part 1: Police hunt for clues in Michigan man's disappearance; Part 2: Kelly Cochran charged with murder; Part 3: Lead investigators find love

19:04

Thursday, Jun 15, 2023 Tyre Nichols: What Did I Do?; Victims of alleged Memphis PD brutality speak out

18:56

Wednesday, Jun 14, 2023 Boston rape accuser speaks out: 'A big part of my life stopped that day'; A look at 'Superstar: Aaliyah' tribute special on ABC

18:00

Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023 Trump arraigned on federal charges; Legal and political experts weigh in on Trump federal arraignment

18:49

Monday, Jun 12, 2023 College cost crisis deepens as families struggle with tough choices; Jennifer Lawrence returns to the big screen for her comedy debut

19:09

Friday, Jun 09, 2023 Trump hit with fed charges in classified doc probe; False accusations complicate Idaho murder case and lives of the accused

17:36

Thursday, Jun 08, 2023 Trump facing conspiracy and obstruction charges in federal indictment; Political fallout as Trump faces indictment for the 2nd time

18:53

Wednesday, Jun 07, 2023 Concerns over serious health condition possibly linked to prolonged marijuana use; Ben Platt gets personal with latest Broadway hit

19:07

Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023 DNA matched to genealogy databases led to arrest of Boston rapes suspect: Police; Elliot Page opens up about new memoir on coming out as trans

18:59

Monday, Jun 05, 2023 The hidden scars behind booming laser hair removal business; TLC's Chilli opens up about fame, setbacks in new documentary; Apple unveils Vision Pro headset

19:04

Friday, Jun 02, 2023 Texas cheerleader opens up about wrong car shooting that landed her in ICU; Jelly Roll opens up ahead of debut country music album: 'I represent overcoming'

19:06