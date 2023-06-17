Skip to Content
S14E165Sat, Jun 17, 2023
Biden kicks off 2024 presidential campaign; Investigation into migrant girl's death while in Border Patrol custody; Man charged in alleged mass shooting plan at synagogue
TV-PG | 06.17.23 | 20:00 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 14Sat, Jun 17, 2023