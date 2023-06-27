20:21

Monday, Jun 26, 2023 Putin scoffs at failed Wagner rebellion; Severe storms threaten East Coast; Club Q shooting suspect pleads guilty

20:02

Sunday, Jun 25, 2023 Pride on display all across US; Confrontation between Kremlin military and Wagner mercenary group averted; New information on Montana train derailment

20:14

Saturday, Jun 24, 2023 Mutiny in Russian military halted; Train derails in Yellowstone River; New details about investigation into Titan sub incident

20:11

Friday, Jun 23, 2023 Russian mercenary chief calls for armed rebellion; NTSB joins Coast Guard on submersible implosion investigation; 2024 GOP hopefuls address abortion at Faith and Freedom Coalition event

20:14

Thursday, Jun 22, 2023 Submersible passengers were killed in implosion: Coast Guard; Exclusive: James Cameron weighs in on sub incident; Russian court denies detained WSJ reporter's appeal

20:17

Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023 Paris explosion injures dozens; Search for Titanic sub intensifies after noises heard underwater; Millions sweltering in record-breaking heatwave

20:23

Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023 Hunter Biden takes plea deal on federal tax charges; Race to find submersible expands as time runs short; Judge sets date for Trump's classified docs trial

20:25

Monday, Jun 19, 2023 Authorities race to find missing submersible on tour of Titanic wreck; More officials sent letters containing suspicious white powder; White House condemns gun violence after weekend shootings

20:21

Sunday, Jun 18, 2023 Paralyzed man celebrates fatherhood; Secretary of State Antony Blinken's high-stakes China trip; Ukraine strikes at least a dozen Russian ammo depots

19:58

Saturday, Jun 17, 2023 Biden kicks off 2024 presidential campaign; Investigation into migrant girl's death while in Border Patrol custody; Man charged in alleged mass shooting plan at synagogue

18:22

Friday, Jun 16, 2023 Deadly tornado devastates Texas town; Minneapolis PD had pattern of discriminatory bias: DOJ; Pittsburgh synagogue shooter convicted

20:08

Thursday, Jun 15, 2023 2 shot, police officer injured during Nuggets NBA championship parade; Tornado outbreak hits South amid severe weather threat; American firefighters on the frontlines battling Canada wildfires

20:26

Wednesday, Jun 14, 2023 Severe weather strikes the South with tornadoes, hail; Jordan Neely chokehold suspect indicted; Dozens killed as migrant boat capsizes off Greece

20:22

Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023 Trump pleads not guilty to federal classified documents-related charges; 22 US Troops injured in helicopter ‘mishap’ in Syria; New video shows fiery crash that led to I-95 collapse

18:15

Monday, Jun 12, 2023 Trump arrives in Florida for federal arraignment; I-95 repairs could take months; Ukraine counteroffensive gains momentum

19:54

Sunday, Jun 11, 2023 Vehicle fire causes I-95 collapse in northeast Philadelphia; Trump continues to campaign amid indictment; Words of inspiration for the class of 2023

20:15

Saturday, Jun 10, 2023 Trump makes 1st public remarks since federal indictment; 4 children found alive after 40 days deep in the Amazon Jungle; Viral maternity ward staff has new members

20:22

Friday, Jun 09, 2023 Trump indicted on 37 counts relating to top secret docs kept at Mar a Lago; Florida neighbor shooting: 911 calls released; 5-year-old surprises former classmates

19:35