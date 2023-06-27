Skip to Content
S14E175Tue, Jun 27, 2023
Frustration mounts after airlines cancel thousands of flights; Trump heard discussing classified document in audio recording; Supreme Court rejects 'independent state legislature' theory
TV-PG | 06.27.23 | 20:30 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 14Tue, Jun 27, 2023