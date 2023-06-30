Skip to Content
S14E178Fri, Jun 30, 2023
Supreme Court strikes down Biden student loan forgiveness program; Air quality alerts, high heat continue to hit East Coast; Millions head to the skies, roads for July 4 weekend
TV-PG | 06.30.23 | 20:08 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 14Fri, Jun 30, 2023