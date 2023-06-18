S14E166Sun, Jun 18, 2023
Paralyzed man celebrates fatherhood; Secretary of State Antony Blinken's high-stakes China trip; Ukraine strikes at least a dozen Russian ammo depots
TV-PG | 06.18.23 | 20:21 | CC
20:00
Saturday, Jun 17, 2023Biden kicks off 2024 presidential campaign; Investigation into migrant girl's death while in Border Patrol custody; Man charged in alleged mass shooting plan at synagogueTV-PG
18:22
Friday, Jun 16, 2023Deadly tornado devastates Texas town; Minneapolis PD had pattern of discriminatory bias: DOJ; Pittsburgh synagogue shooter convictedTV-PG
20:08
Thursday, Jun 15, 20232 shot, police officer injured during Nuggets NBA championship parade; Tornado outbreak hits South amid severe weather threat; American firefighters on the frontlines battling Canada wildfiresTV-PG
20:26
Wednesday, Jun 14, 2023Severe weather strikes the South with tornadoes, hail; Jordan Neely chokehold suspect indicted; Dozens killed as migrant boat capsizes off GreeceTV-PG
20:22
Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023Trump pleads not guilty to federal classified documents-related charges; 22 US Troops injured in helicopter ‘mishap’ in Syria; New video shows fiery crash that led to I-95 collapseTV-PG
18:15
Monday, Jun 12, 2023Trump arrives in Florida for federal arraignment; I-95 repairs could take months; Ukraine counteroffensive gains momentumTV-PG
19:54
Sunday, Jun 11, 2023Vehicle fire causes I-95 collapse in northeast Philadelphia; Trump continues to campaign amid indictment; Words of inspiration for the class of 2023TV-PG
20:15
Saturday, Jun 10, 2023Trump makes 1st public remarks since federal indictment; 4 children found alive after 40 days deep in the Amazon Jungle; Viral maternity ward staff has new membersTV-PG
20:22
Friday, Jun 09, 2023Trump indicted on 37 counts relating to top secret docs kept at Mar a Lago; Florida neighbor shooting: 911 calls released; 5-year-old surprises former classmatesTV-PG
19:35
Thursday, Jun 08, 2023Trump 'target' of federal probe into documents: Sources; Natalee Holloway suspect back on US soil; Dangerous smoke continues to cloud over northeastTV-PG
20:10
Wednesday, Jun 07, 2023Mike Pence launches 2024 presidential bid; Canada wildfires brings hazardous air to northeast US; Graduation celebration interrupted by deadly shootingTV-PG
20:30
Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023Canadian wildfire smoke creates air quality emergency; Critical dam damaged in Ukraine-Russia fighting; Controversial PGA merger riles 911 familiesTV-PG
20:14
Monday, Jun 05, 2023NTSB launches probe into deadly plane crash outside DC; US warns China over close pass in Taiwan Strait; Mike Pence to join GOP race for presidentTV-PG
20:20
Sunday, Jun 04, 2023White House on alert after 2 aviation incidents; Tension between US and China after close call; 2-year-old killed in Russian missile attackTV-PG
20:02
Saturday, Jun 03, 2023Close call for Chinese, US warships; 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls campaign in Iowa; Biden signs debt ceiling dealTV-PG
20:10
Friday, Jun 02, 2023Multiple people injured in Connecticut building collapse; Pence not to be charged over classified docs: DOJ; CIA director made secret visit to ChinaTV-PG
20:06
Thursday, Jun 01, 2023Biden falls on stage at US Air Force Academy commencement; Senate racing to pass debt ceiling bill before deadline; Teen who survived wrong car shooting speaks outTV-PG