S13E42Saturday, February 12, 2022
Biden warns Russian invasion of Ukraine will bring 'swift and severe costs'; Standoff at US-Canada border cools down; Pfizer removes request for vaccine authorization for kids under 5
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Saturday, February 12, 2022