S13E84Saturday, March 26, 2022
Biden returns home from Europe; Decision expected on COVID-19 boosters for Americans older than 50; Some states try to ease pain at the pump
NR | 03.26.22 | 17:33 | CC
20:30
Friday, Mar 25, 2022Russians experience heavy losses in Ukraine; Biden meets with US troops in Poland; Ukrainian families share painful journey out of war zoneNR
20:28
Thursday, Mar 24, 2022Biden joins leaders of NATO nations in Brussels; ABC News Exclusive: NATO joint exercises on Polish border; Ukrainians continue to defend Mariupol from RussiaNR
21:15
Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022Louisiana declares state of emergency after violent tornadoes; US formally accuses Russia of committing war crimes; Madeleine Albright, 1st female secretary of state, dead at 84NR
20:26
Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022COVID subvariant continues to spread; Deadly tornadoes sweep across Gulf states after hitting Texas, Oklahoma; America Strong: Cheese shop owners send help to UkraineNR
20:25
Monday, Mar 21, 2022Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin; Deadly Boeing 737 crash in mountainous region of China, Ukrainian girl who sang in bomb shelter raises money for relief effortsNR
20:31
Sunday, Mar 20, 2022UN reports 10 million people displaced from homes in Ukraine; Biden to travel to Europe to meet with NATO leaders; Confirmation hearings set to begin for Ketanji Brown JacksonNR
19:52
Saturday, Mar 19, 2022Russia claims to have fired hypersonic missiles in Ukraine; 4 dead as US Marine Osprey aircraft crashes in Norway; Texas wildfires burn throughout central part of stateNR
21:22
Friday, Mar 18, 2022UN estimates nearly 6.5 million displaced inside Ukraine; Recent studies provide data on 4th COVID-19 shot; Ballerina from Russia’s Bolshoi Ballet takes stand against war in UkraineNR
20:59
Thursday, Mar 17, 2022Ukrainian rescuers search for hundreds under bombed theater; 13-year-old reportedly behind wheel of fatal truck crash; Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to New York CityNR
20:56
Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually addresses US congress; Federal Reserve increases benchmark interest rate; US companies help UkraineNR
21:00
Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022Russian airstrike assault on Kyiv destroys civilian targets; Daylight saving time bill unanimously passes Senate; Met Opera performs ‘Concert for Ukraine’NR
20:34
Monday, Mar 14, 2022Russia enacting massive air and missile attacks on civilians; Police search for killer suspected of targeting homeless people; Dolly Parton declines nomination to Rock & Roll Hall of FameNR
20:54
Sunday, Mar 13, 2022Major escalation in Russia’s assault; Humanitarian crisis worsens along Ukraine’s borders; Gas prices continue to skyrocketNR
20:27
Saturday, Mar 12, 2022Biden authorizes additional $200 million in lethal aid to Ukraine; Russian forces close in on Ukraine capital; Authorities make arrest in mass overdose in FloridaNR
20:59
Friday, Mar 11, 2022Russia widens attacks on Ukrainian city; Police report 6 college students overdose during spring break; 'Sesame Street' actor Emilio Delgado dies at 81NR
20:43
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022Medical trains evacuate Ukrainian hospitals; Russia takes drastic measures to stabilize economy; Ukrainian girl sings to crowded bomb shelterNR
20:27
Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022Russian airstrike hits maternity and children's hospital in southern Ukraine; Prices of consumer goods, gas rising sharply in US; Exclusive look at new shipwreck discoveryNR
20:29
Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022Biden bans US imports of Russian oil, gas and coal; UN reports over 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine; Florida passes controversial 'Don’t Say Gay' billNR
20:28
Monday, Mar 07, 2022Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks exclusively to ABC News; Over 1.7 million refugees from Ukraine; Iowa police respond to reports of high school shootingNR