S13E298Sun, Nov 6, 2022
Final push for voters ahead of midterms; Hospitals across the US see increase in patients; NYC marathon welcomes over 50,000 runners from 150 different countries
NR | 11.06.22 | 18:18 | CC
20:00
Friday, Nov 04, 2022Elon Musk, new owner of Twitter, fires thousands of employees; Heaviest hitters in politics descend on Pennsylvania in advance of midterms; CDC warns of growing surge in flu infectionsNR
19:46
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022Officials say man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband in US illegally; Concerns over voter intimidation run high in advance of midterms; Researchers say potential breast cancer vaccine in the worksNR
20:13
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022Police cameras captured break-in at Nancy Pelosi’s residence; Parkland shooter sentenced to life in prison; Economic concerns loom large for voters in tight midtermsNR
20:02
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022Judge orders man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband to be held without bail; Authorities in New Jersey search for suspect after 2 officers were shot; Flight makes emergency landingNR