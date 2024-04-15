S15E103Mon, Apr 15, 2024
High tension looms as Israel weighs response to Iran; Trump NYC fraud trial commences; Western military keeps eyes Iran allies
- 20:05Sunday, Apr 14, 2024Trump criminal 'hush money' trial to start on Monday; Iranian strike against Israel sparks fears of wider regional conflict; Man completes marathon run in every US stateTV-PG
- 19:30Saturday, Apr 13, 2024Iran attacks Israel with drones; Deadly stabbing rampage at a busy Sydney mall; Family seeks answers after teen holding toy gun shot by policeTV-PG
- 19:51Friday, Apr 12, 20241 dead after man steals truck, rams precinct: Investigators; Harris to tie Trump to Arizona's near-total abortion ban; Iran readies missiles for possible attack on Israel: US OfficialsTV-PG
- 19:43Thursday, Apr 11, 2024OJ Simpson dies at 76; Dangerous storms sweep through country; Biden administration closes 'gun show loophole'TV-PG
- 19:31Wednesday, Apr 10, 2024Arizona Republican lawmakers block efforts to roll back 1864 abortion ban law; Multiple people shot in Philadelphia during Eid al-Fitr Celebration; Deadly severe weather outbreak across the Gulf CoastTV-PG
- 19:48Tuesday, Apr 09, 2024Michigan school shooter's parents sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison; Arizona Supreme Court upholds state's near total abortion ban; Idaho man arrested for allegedly plotting attacks on churchesTV-PG
- 19:41Monday, Apr 08, 2024Total eclipse captures hearts, minds of millions; Trump says abortion issue should be left to the states; 2 dead, suspect dead in law office shooting in Las VegasTV-PG
- 20:04Sunday, Apr 07, 2024Last minute preparations for rare Solar Eclipse; Israel announces withdrawal of some forces from Southern Gaza; A scare aboard Southwest Airlines flightTV-PG
- 15:21Saturday, Apr 06, 2024Protesters in Israel demand the return of hostages taken by Hamas terrorists; CDC issues urgent alert bird flu; Aftershocks continue to rattle Northeast following Friday’s earthquakeTV-PG
- 19:55Friday, Apr 05, 20244.8 magnitude earthquake shakes New York City, New Jersey; Israeli military acknowledges 'grave' mistake in killing 7 aid workers; Countdown to eclipseTV-PG
- 19:59Thursday, Apr 04, 2024Biden discusses aid workers' deaths in call with Netanyahu; FAA probing close call between plane and air tower; Up to $30 million stolen in LA heistTV-PG
- 19:53Wednesday, Apr 03, 2024Taiwan earthquake: 9 dead, hundreds injured in 7.4 magnitude trembler; Families of Israeli hostages protest Israel’s parliament; Mom-and-pop stores get ready for eclipse glasses blitzTV-PG
- 19:51Tuesday, Apr 02, 2024New footage released from fed search of Diddy's homes; Trump hits up swing Midwest states; Cruise ship passengers stranded at portTV-PG
- 17:36Monday, Apr 01, 2024Temporary Baltimore channel opens as crews work on debris from bridge collapse; Police seek Kansas City Chiefs star in hit and run incident; Israeli airstrike hits Iranian consulate: Syrian officialsTV-PG
