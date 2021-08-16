18:09

Thursday, Aug 12, 2021 Breaking down Virginia Giuffre's sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew; Mom sees marijuana edibles business boom during the pandemic

18:22

Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021 Florida's COVID-19 crisis at record highs amid battle over back-to-school rules; Experts break down the surge of COVID-19 in children

18:34

Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021 Cuomo announces his resignation following sexual harassment allegations; Young LGBTQ skateboarders find their chosen families in the community

18:40

Monday, Aug 09, 2021 Dallas-based teacher speaks on teaching past injustices amid critical race debate; Washington D.C. man wins groundbreaking election from behind bars

18:57

Thursday, Aug 05, 2021 A Turkic Muslim family's journey to safety after facing persecution in China; US clamps down on Chinese goods possibly made by Muslims in detention camps

18:39

Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021 Provincetown hotspot highlights protection of vaccines, danger of delta variant; A year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon must reckon with dire economic crisis

19:05

Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021 Cuomo engaged in pattern of sexual harassment, NY AG report alleges; Sunisa Lee’s Olympic gold win spotlights Hmong American pride

18:29