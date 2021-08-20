18:38

Thursday, Aug 19, 2021 Biden stands by withdrawal as Afghans desperately plead for help from Taliban threat; Lizzo discusses self-love and allowing herself to be vulnerable despite the haters

Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021 Desperation in Haiti as tropical storm disrupts earthquake rescue efforts; R. Kelly begins criminal trial for federal sex trafficking, racketeering charges

Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021 Will the hard-fought freedoms for women in Afghanistan remain under the Taliban?; Discussing concerns about Afghan women’s future under the Taliban

Monday, Aug 16, 2021 As Afghanistan devolves into chaos, nationals try desperately to flee their homeland; Afghanistan under Taliban control: Where do we go from here?

Thursday, Aug 12, 2021 Breaking down Virginia Giuffre's sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew; Mom sees marijuana edibles business boom during the pandemic

Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021 Florida's COVID-19 crisis at record highs amid battle over back-to-school rules; Experts break down the surge of COVID-19 in children

Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021 Cuomo announces his resignation following sexual harassment allegations; Young LGBTQ skateboarders find their chosen families in the community

Monday, Aug 09, 2021 Dallas-based teacher speaks on teaching past injustices amid critical race debate; Washington D.C. man wins groundbreaking election from behind bars

Thursday, Aug 05, 2021 A Turkic Muslim family's journey to safety after facing persecution in China; US clamps down on Chinese goods possibly made by Muslims in detention camps

Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021 Provincetown hotspot highlights protection of vaccines, danger of delta variant; A year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon must reckon with dire economic crisis

Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021 Cuomo engaged in pattern of sexual harassment, NY AG report alleges; Sunisa Lee’s Olympic gold win spotlights Hmong American pride

