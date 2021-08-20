Skip to Content
-
S42E154Friday, August 20, 2021
Marine helps translator escape Afghanistan with family after weeklong push; People trade in everyday amenities for an adventurous life on the road
NR | 08.20.21 | 18:39 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

18:38
18:36
18:35
18:47
18:09
18:22
18:34
18:40
18:57
18:39
19:05
18:29
NightlineAugust 2021Friday, August 20, 2021