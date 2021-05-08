Skip to Content
-
S12E127Saturday, May 8, 2021
Remnants of Chinese rocket hurtles toward Earth; Major fuel pipeline forced to shut down after cyber attack; Bombing in Afghanistan kills 30
NR | 05.08.21 | 20:09 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

19:32
19:49
19:52
20:27
20:11
20:04
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Saturday, May 8, 2021