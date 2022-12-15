Skip to Content
S13E332Thu, Dec 15, 2022
Ex-cop found guilty of manslaughter in Atatiana Jefferson’s death; Massive winter storm system hits Northeast; White House brings back free COVID-19 tests
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Thu, Dec 15, 2022