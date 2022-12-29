S13E344Thu, Dec 29, 2022
Southwest Airlines says they expect to return to normal operations; Russia launches massive missile attack on Ukraine; Tributes pour in for soccer legend Pelé
NR | 12.29.22 | 20:38 | CC
20:34
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022Buffalo begins to dig out from historic blizzard; Holiday travel issues surge across the nation; US imposes new travel restrictions to contain COVID-19 spreadNR
20:29
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022Supreme Court announces Title 42 can temporarily remain in place; Buffalo begins to dig out after historic blizzard; Deep freeze leads to broken pipes in Jackson, MississippiNR
20:51
Monday, Dec 26, 2022Buffalo hit by 'blizzard of the century' amid the holidays, Buffalo, N.Y Couple opens up their home to stranded travelers for the weekendNR
20:39
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022Christmas prayers for an end to war; Emotional reunion in Ohio after alleged kidnapping; Rudolph's nose serves as guide for US militaryNR
21:46
Friday, Dec 23, 2022Historic winter storm creates life-threatening weather conditions; 'One man' to blame for Capitol riot: Jan. 6 committee; Young cancer survivor delivers holiday cheerNR
21:49
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022FTX founder released on $250M bond; Storm forces cancellations of holiday flights; Zelenskyy makes return home after historic US tripNR
21:02
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022Zelenskyy travels to Washington to meet Biden, Congress; Power still out following California quake; Elon Musk says he'll resign as Twitter CEONR
20:22
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022Extreme weather threatens holiday travel; 2 dead in California earthquake; Pharmacies deal with children's med shortagesNR
21:27
Monday, Dec 19, 2022Supreme Court pauses end of Title 42; Jan. 6 committee OKs criminal referral against Trump; Passengers injured during Hawaii flight turbulenceNR
21:25
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022World Cup victory for Argentina; Uber drivers impending 24-hour strike; Generous stranger gives a life-saving gift to a father of 5NR
20:44
Friday, Dec 16, 2022Jan. 6 committee preparing criminal referral for Trump: Sources; Highland Park shooting suspect's father charged; Border Patrol braces for rise in new migrantsNR
21:02
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022Ex-cop found guilty of manslaughter in Atatiana Jefferson’s death; Massive winter storm system hits Northeast; White House brings back free COVID-19 testsNR
20:42
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022Massive storm system stretches across US; New details revealed in attack on Paul Pelosi; Migrant increase continues at borderNR
21:10
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022Sam Bankman-Fried faces multiple charges of fraud; Alleged Russian tech smugglers arrested; President Biden signs marriage protection billNR
20:56
Monday, Dec 12, 2022Extreme storms hit US; Pan Am 103 suspect appears in court; Virus infection rate continues to surgeNR
21:30
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022Suspect in Pan Am 103 bombing in US custody, 34 years later; Major cities recommend wearing masks with rise in COVID-19 cases; Great-grandma earns her college degree 70 years laterNR
20:57
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022Country bracing for powerful back-to-back winter storms this weekend; Outpouring of support for WNBA superstar Brittney Griner; Russia seeks Iranian weaponsNR
20:52
Friday, Dec 09, 2022Sinema announces she is leaving Democratic Party; WNBA star Brittney Griner is back on US soil, reunites with wife; Hospitals facing crush of patients with respiratory virusesNR
20:53
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022WNBA star Brittney Griner is released in prisoner swap; German police break up alleged plot to overthrow government; House passes historic bill protecting same-sex marriageNR