20:25

Friday, May 12, 2023 Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty in murder of her 2 children; Subway chokehold suspect charged with manslaughter; Border towns brace for influx of migrants

20:25

Thursday, May 11, 2023 US prepares for influx of migrants as Title 42 set to expire; GOP responds to Trump town hall comments; George Santos backs bill to fight crime he's accused of

20:23

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to federal charges; Homeland security chief: 'Our border is not open'; Israeli-Palestinian violence intensifies

20:18

Tuesday, May 09, 2023 Trump liable for battery, defamation in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit; New details revealed about Allen mall shooting suspect; Migrant numbers jump as Title 42 nears end

20:27

Monday, May 08, 2023 Bystanders recount harrowing mass shooting at Texas mall; Suspect charged in deadly crash at Texas bus stop; Bill Gates speaks out on artificial intelligence

19:56

Sunday, May 07, 2023 Deadly shooting in Texas; Horrific car crash kills 7 people; Protests in NYC over death of Jordan Neely

19:26

Saturday, May 06, 2023 Charles III crowned king; Ex-Marine who put homeless man in deadly chokehold releases statement; Ukraine claims Russian hypersonic missile shot down

20:17

Friday, May 05, 2023 Trump deposition tape released in E. Jean Carroll case; Officials say surge at border as Title 42 end looms; NYC grand jury may probe subway death

20:17

Thursday, May 04, 2023 Russia blames US for alleged drone attack on Kremlin; Former Proud Boys leader, 3 others convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack; Ed Sheeran wins copyright case

20:26

Wednesday, May 03, 2023 Multiple people shot in Atlanta medical facility; Russia claims Ukraine tried to kill Putin in drone attack; Fugitive Texas shooting suspect caught

19:36

Tuesday, May 02, 2023 1,500 troops sent to US southern border ahead of expected migrant surge; Thousands of film and TV writers go on strike; California college town on edge after deadly stabbings

20:27