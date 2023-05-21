S14E138Sun, May 21, 2023
Ukrainian president attends G-7 summit in Japan; NAACP issues warning ahead of DeSantis announcement; Florida teen overcomes challenges to become valedictorian
TV-PG | 05.21.23 | 18:04 | CC
20:11
Saturday, May 20, 2023Deadlock over the debt limit; Adidas to start selling 'Yeezy' sneakers inventory; America strong: The power of trying new foodsTV-PG
20:16
Friday, May 19, 2023Biden says he will support joint training of Ukrainian fighter pilots on F-16s; Alleged government docs leaker ordered detained; Jim Brown, NFL hall of famer and activist, dies at 87.TV-PG
20:17
Thursday, May 18, 2023Suspect accused of leaking docs was previously warned: Prosecutors; Police release footage from New Mexico mass shooting; Disney cancels $1B Florida projectTV-PG
20:24
Wednesday, May 17, 2023Harry, Meghan pursued by paparazzi Spokesperson; NYC truck attacker sentenced to 8 life sentences; Parents protest NYC migrant housing planTV-PG
20:21
Tuesday, May 16, 20233 dead, 6 injured in 'random' New Mexico shooting; Man charged with hate crime for alleged attack on congressional staffers; DeSantis challenges Trump on abortionTV-PG
20:20
Monday, May 15, 20233 civilians dead, 2 cops hurt in New Mexico shooting: Police; Report slams FBI for actions in 2016 Russia investigation; Congressman's staffers attacked by suspect with batTV-PG
20:15
Sunday, May 14, 2023New storm threats across parts of the South; GM SUVs recalled due to faulty airbag inflators; Mother-daughter team fly to new heightsTV-PG
20:18
Saturday, May 13, 2023Migrant crisis overwhelms US cities; DeSantis seeks support in Iowa; Tornado devastates Southern TexasTV-PG
20:25
Friday, May 12, 2023Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty in murder of her 2 children; Subway chokehold suspect charged with manslaughter; Border towns brace for influx of migrantsTV-PG
20:25
Thursday, May 11, 2023US prepares for influx of migrants as Title 42 set to expire; GOP responds to Trump town hall comments; George Santos backs bill to fight crime he's accused ofTV-PG
20:23
Wednesday, May 10, 2023Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to federal charges; Homeland security chief: 'Our border is not open'; Israeli-Palestinian violence intensifiesTV-PG
20:18
Tuesday, May 09, 2023Trump liable for battery, defamation in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit; New details revealed about Allen mall shooting suspect; Migrant numbers jump as Title 42 nears endTV-PG
20:27
Monday, May 08, 2023Bystanders recount harrowing mass shooting at Texas mall; Suspect charged in deadly crash at Texas bus stop; Bill Gates speaks out on artificial intelligenceTV-PG
19:56
Sunday, May 07, 2023Deadly shooting in Texas; Horrific car crash kills 7 people; Protests in NYC over death of Jordan NeelyTV-PG
19:26
Saturday, May 06, 2023Charles III crowned king; Ex-Marine who put homeless man in deadly chokehold releases statement; Ukraine claims Russian hypersonic missile shot downTV-PG
20:17
Friday, May 05, 2023Trump deposition tape released in E. Jean Carroll case; Officials say surge at border as Title 42 end looms; NYC grand jury may probe subway deathTV-PG
20:17
Thursday, May 04, 2023Russia blames US for alleged drone attack on Kremlin; Former Proud Boys leader, 3 others convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack; Ed Sheeran wins copyright caseTV-PG
20:26
Wednesday, May 03, 2023Multiple people shot in Atlanta medical facility; Russia claims Ukraine tried to kill Putin in drone attack; Fugitive Texas shooting suspect caughtTV-PG
19:36
Tuesday, May 02, 20231,500 troops sent to US southern border ahead of expected migrant surge; Thousands of film and TV writers go on strike; California college town on edge after deadly stabbingsTV-PG