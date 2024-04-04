S15E92Thu, Apr 4, 2024
Biden discusses aid workers' deaths in call with Netanyahu; FAA probing close call between plane and air tower; Up to $30 million stolen in LA heist
TV-PG | 04.04.24 | 19:59 | CC
- 19:53Wednesday, Apr 03, 2024Taiwan earthquake: 9 dead, hundreds injured in 7.4 magnitude trembler; Families of Israeli hostages protest Israel’s parliament; Mom-and-pop stores get ready for eclipse glasses blitzTV-PG
- 19:51Tuesday, Apr 02, 2024New footage released from fed search of Diddy's homes; Trump hits up swing Midwest states; Cruise ship passengers stranded at portTV-PG
- 17:36Monday, Apr 01, 2024Temporary Baltimore channel opens as crews work on debris from bridge collapse; Police seek Kansas City Chiefs star in hit and run incident; Israeli airstrike hits Iranian consulate: Syrian officialsTV-PG
