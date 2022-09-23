Skip to Content
-
S13E261Fri, Sep 23, 2022
Hurricane Fiona strikes Bermuda, continues path north; Referendums begin in Russian controlled Ukraine lands; Jeopardy considers new rule change
NR | 09.23.22 | 18:55 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:27
20:16
20:22
20:18
20:22
20:12
20:14
20:29
20:24
20:20
20:06
18:58
21:04
20:27
20:54
19:50
20:16
21:13
21:04
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Fri, Sep 23, 2022