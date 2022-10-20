18:01

Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022 The spooky history of ‘The Watcher’ town; Director and actor Kevin Smith talks health, friendship and getting older

18:27

Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022 Actor Danny Masterson faces three multiple rape charges in court; Chelsea Manning details the hardships she has overcome in new memoir

18:15

Monday, Oct 17, 2022 Hawaii families say they got sick from Navy fuel leak; 'Mad Honey' authors speak about new best-selling novel

18:43

Friday, Oct 14, 2022 Hip-Hop world pushes back against lyrics being used in court; 'Fat Joe,' 'E-40' discuss legislation to end use of rap lyrics in court

18:30

Thursday, Oct 13, 2022 Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump; School shooting survivors open up nearly 25 years later; Americans captured in Ukraine speak out

18:14

Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022 Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly a billion dollars to Sandy Hook families; Ukrainians brace for Russian retaliation

17:56

Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022 GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker claims ex-girlfriend is lying about abortion; Actress Geena Davis on her new memoir 'Dying of Politeness'

18:05

Monday, Oct 10, 2022 Pennsylvania voters prepare for a decisive election in a swing state; Prime Playlist: O.A.R says 'no matter where we play, we'll bring the same energy'

18:03

Friday, Oct 07, 2022 Gisele, Tom Brady reportedly hire divorce lawyers; Top Latina comedians spark pride in stand-up scene

18:01

Thursday, Oct 06, 2022 Families share their struggles in post Roe America; Huma Abedin reflects on life in the political spotlight and her personal struggles

17:41

Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022 Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' producers announce settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family; Daughter of 'hero' Uvalde teacher speaks about mother's sacrifice

18:17

Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022 Constance Wu speaks out about personal struggles, allegations of sexual harassment; Herschel Walker denies allegation of paying for abortion

18:18