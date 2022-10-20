S43E205Thu, Oct 20, 2022
What’s behind your ethically certified coffee?; Dwayne Johnson talks about going rogue in latest DC film; Taylor Swift drops her tenth studio album, ‘Midnights’
NR | 10.20.22 | 18:29 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
18:01
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022The spooky history of ‘The Watcher’ town; Director and actor Kevin Smith talks health, friendship and getting olderNR
18:27
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022Actor Danny Masterson faces three multiple rape charges in court; Chelsea Manning details the hardships she has overcome in new memoirNR
18:15
Monday, Oct 17, 2022Hawaii families say they got sick from Navy fuel leak; 'Mad Honey' authors speak about new best-selling novelNR
18:43
Friday, Oct 14, 2022Hip-Hop world pushes back against lyrics being used in court; 'Fat Joe,' 'E-40' discuss legislation to end use of rap lyrics in courtNR
18:30
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump; School shooting survivors open up nearly 25 years later; Americans captured in Ukraine speak outNR
18:14
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly a billion dollars to Sandy Hook families; Ukrainians brace for Russian retaliationNR
17:56
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker claims ex-girlfriend is lying about abortion; Actress Geena Davis on her new memoir 'Dying of Politeness'NR
18:05
Monday, Oct 10, 2022Pennsylvania voters prepare for a decisive election in a swing state; Prime Playlist: O.A.R says 'no matter where we play, we'll bring the same energy'NR
18:03
Friday, Oct 07, 2022Gisele, Tom Brady reportedly hire divorce lawyers; Top Latina comedians spark pride in stand-up sceneNR
18:01
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022Families share their struggles in post Roe America; Huma Abedin reflects on life in the political spotlight and her personal strugglesNR
17:41
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' producers announce settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family; Daughter of 'hero' Uvalde teacher speaks about mother's sacrificeNR
18:17
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022Constance Wu speaks out about personal struggles, allegations of sexual harassment; Herschel Walker denies allegation of paying for abortionNR
18:18
Monday, Oct 03, 2022Former NFL players on Tua Tagovailoa and NFL's concussion protocols; New report alleges "systemic" abuses in National Women's Soccer LeagueNR