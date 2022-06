Federal Reserve announces biggest interest rate hike in 28 years; John Hinckley Jr. freed from court oversight; Dolly Parton donates $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research

Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022 Federal Reserve announces biggest interest rate hike in 28 years; John Hinckley Jr. freed from court oversight; Dolly Parton donates $1 million to pediatric infectious disease research

Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022 Extreme weather affects millions across US; Biden addresses soaring inflation to union workers; Jan. 6 committee hearing abruptly postponed

Monday, Jun 13, 2022 Barr: Trump was ‘detached from reality’; 31 alleged white supremacists arrested near Pride event in Idaho; Recession fears return

Sunday, Jun 12, 2022 Bipartisan group of senators reaches agreement on gun reform; Jan. 6 committee releases details on hearing; 31 arrested with shields, riot gear near Pride parade

Saturday, Jun 11, 2022 Nationwide protests take place against gun violence; Americans react to soaring gas prices; FDA approves Moderna vaccine for children over 6 months old

Friday, Jun 10, 2022 Jan. 6 committee lays out case in 1st public hearing; Prices surge as inflation hits 40-year high; White House lifts COVID-19 testing requirement for international travelers

Thursday, Jun 09, 2022 Jan. 6 committee to present evidence; Details emerge from investigation into Texas school shooting; Missing baby found over 40 years later

Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022 Survivors and victim’s family members deliver emotional testimony; Armed man arrested near home of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh; Experimental cancer drug study has encouraging results

Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022 Uvalde teacher speaks out for 1st time since shooting; The national debate on raising the age to buy an AR-15 continues; Russia claims major ground in eastern Ukraine

Monday, Jun 06, 2022 Lawmakers across the aisle push for gun control; Justice Department releases new charges in Jan. 6-related indictment; Queen Elizabeth II, Paddington Bear celebrate Platinum Jubilee in new video

Sunday, Jun 05, 2022 Police seek suspects in Philadelphia shooting; Gun violence epidemic a top concern for Congress; Gas prices continue to break record highs

Friday, Jun 03, 2022 Former Trump adviser arrested; Biden gives primetime address on gun violence; First ever spelling bee tiebreaker

Thursday, Jun 02, 2022 Police say doctor was targeted in Tulsa hospital shooting; Zelenskyy says Russia controls 20% of Ukraine; US tennis star Coco Gauff advances to French Open finals

