S13E171Wed, Jun 22, 2022
Suffer reports major injuries after shark attack; 140 passengers escape fiery passenger jet landing; NFL commissioner testifies before Congress
NR | 06.22.22 | 21:01 | CC
20:29
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022Jan. 6 hearing focused on Trump’s efforts to overturn election; Uvalde shooting hearing: Officials said police response was ‘abject failure’; 2nd American killed while fighting in UkraineNR
20:04
Monday, Jun 20, 20226 injured after New York City taxi drives onto sidewalk; Summer air travel off to messy start; New heat wave headed eastNR
20:27
Sunday, Jun 19, 2022Treasury secretary speaks out about struggling economy; Public hearings resume in Jan. 6 investigation; Americans commemorate Juneteenth across countryNR
20:10
Saturday, Jun 18, 2022CDC greenlights COVID-19 vaccines for young kids; Summer travel season kicks into high gear; Troubling details emerge about Uvalde police officerNR
20:43
Friday, Jun 17, 2022Russian media release videos of 2 Americans taken captive in Ukraine; FDA authorizes Modern and Pfizer vaccines for kids under 5; Alabama church shooting leaves 3 deadNR
20:28
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022Jan. 6 committee focuses on campaign to pressure Pence; US military captures top ISIS leader in Syria; Stock market continues to slideNR
21:09
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022Federal Reserve announces biggest interest rate hike in 28 years; John Hinckley Jr. freed from court oversight; Dolly Parton donates $1 million to pediatric infectious disease researchNR
20:56
Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022Extreme weather affects millions across US; Biden addresses soaring inflation to union workers; Jan. 6 committee hearing abruptly postponedNR
20:17
Monday, Jun 13, 2022Barr: Trump was ‘detached from reality’; 31 alleged white supremacists arrested near Pride event in Idaho; Recession fears returnNR
20:34
Sunday, Jun 12, 2022Bipartisan group of senators reaches agreement on gun reform; Jan. 6 committee releases details on hearing; 31 arrested with shields, riot gear near Pride paradeNR
20:30
Saturday, Jun 11, 2022Nationwide protests take place against gun violence; Americans react to soaring gas prices; FDA approves Moderna vaccine for children over 6 months oldNR
20:29
Friday, Jun 10, 2022Jan. 6 committee lays out case in 1st public hearing; Prices surge as inflation hits 40-year high; White House lifts COVID-19 testing requirement for international travelersNR
17:37
Thursday, Jun 09, 2022Jan. 6 committee to present evidence; Details emerge from investigation into Texas school shooting; Missing baby found over 40 years laterNR
20:33
Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022Survivors and victim’s family members deliver emotional testimony; Armed man arrested near home of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh; Experimental cancer drug study has encouraging resultsNR
20:31
Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022Uvalde teacher speaks out for 1st time since shooting; The national debate on raising the age to buy an AR-15 continues; Russia claims major ground in eastern UkraineNR
20:33
Monday, Jun 06, 2022Lawmakers across the aisle push for gun control; Justice Department releases new charges in Jan. 6-related indictment; Queen Elizabeth II, Paddington Bear celebrate Platinum Jubilee in new videoNR
21:02
Sunday, Jun 05, 2022Police seek suspects in Philadelphia shooting; Gun violence epidemic a top concern for Congress; Gas prices continue to break record highsNR
18:00
Saturday, Jun 04, 2022Massive storm system dumps rain on Florida; Authorities investigate killing of retired judge; Uvalde parents demand answersNR
20:52
Friday, Jun 03, 2022Former Trump adviser arrested; Biden gives primetime address on gun violence; First ever spelling bee tiebreakerNR