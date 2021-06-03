S12E153Thursday, June 03, 2021
CDC urges teens to get vaccinated; Biden makes concessions on infrastructure plan; Winningest D1 college basketball coach to retire
20:29
Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021NFL pledges to end ‘race-norming’ in concussion settlement program; 2 runaway children involved in police shootout; Special graduation surprise for beloved custodianNR
20:27
Tuesday, Jun 01, 2021Memorials for the Tulsa Race Massacre, 100 years later; Cyberattack shuts down largest meat processing company; Texas governor vows to withhold salaries after Democrat walkoutNR