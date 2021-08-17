Skip to Content
-
S12E228Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Thousands race to escape Kabul airport; Heavy rain halts rescue operations after Haiti quake; Federal health officials expected to recommend booster shots
NR | 08.17.21 | 20:00 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

22:46
20:26
19:48
20:12
20:32
20:29
20:17
20:33
20:27
19:25
19:58
20:11
20:32
20:12
19:43
20:22
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Tuesday, August 17, 2021