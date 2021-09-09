20:04

Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021 FBI release video of Capitol riot bomb suspect; Female survivors share their 9/11 stories; Over 100,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized ahead of fall

Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021 Biden tours storm damage on the East Coast; Pediatric COVID-19 infections surge to 252,000 last week; Texas lawmakers sign sweeping new voting law

Monday, Sep 06, 2021 Labor Day travel fuels fresh COVID-19 fears; 4 Americans escape Afghanistan by land; 7 million Americans lose unemployment benefits

Sunday, Sep 05, 2021 Chairman of Joint Chiefs speaks out on Afghanistan; Death toll rises from remnants of Hurricane Ida; More than 7 million set to lose jobless benefits

Friday, Sep 03, 2021 Louisiana, Mississippi still in need of necessities 5 days after storm; CDC, FDA need more time before booster shot rollout; ISIS sympathizer stabs 6 people in New Zealand supermarket

Thursday, Sep 02, 2021 Historic storm floods Philadelphia area, rescues underway; Supreme Court rejects challenge to Texas abortion law; General Motors suspends nearly all US production

