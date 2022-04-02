Skip to Content
Saturday, April 2, 2022
President Zelenskyy proclaims Kyiv region liberated from Russian forces; Sarah Palin returns to politics with run for Congress; Holocaust survivors have chance reunion nearly 80 years later
World News Tonight with David Muir