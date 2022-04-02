Skip to Content
S13
E91
Saturday, April 2, 2022
President Zelenskyy proclaims Kyiv region liberated from Russian forces; Sarah Palin returns to politics with run for Congress; Holocaust survivors have chance reunion nearly 80 years later
NR | 04.02.22 | 21:08 | CC
20:58
Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Congressman under fire for stunning claims made on podcast; Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking oil storage facility across border; Students write letters on behalf of adoptable animals
NR
World News Tonight with David Muir
Season 13
Saturday, April 2, 2022