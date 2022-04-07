Skip to Content
S13E96Thursday, April 7, 2022
Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to Supreme Court in historic vote; 2 men arrested for posing as Homeland Security officials; Pink Floyd supports Ukraine with new song
