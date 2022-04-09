Skip to Content
-
S13E98Saturday, April 9, 2022
Ukrainians rush to evacuate the east; COVID-19 cases rise in some areas of the US; 3 paying customers dock at ISS
NR | 04.09.22 | 21:11 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:26
20:26
20:27
20:08
20:00
21:23
21:08
20:58
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Saturday, April 9, 2022