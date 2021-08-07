19:58

Friday, Aug 06, 2021 Spirit Airlines cancels hundreds more flights; 1 in 5 new US COVID-19 infections in Florida; Latest jobs report looks promising

Thursday, Aug 05, 2021 Booster shots for immunocompromised Americans to be recommended soon; American women’s soccer team wins bronze in Tokyo; Police officers awarded congressional medal for service on Jan. 6

Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021 Winds push massive wildfires across western states; Suspect charged in Navy warship fire; Louisiana medical staff spread thin as COVID-19 numbers skyrocket

Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021 Cuomo accused of sexual harassment in NY attorney general report; Newly released video shows chaotic moments after Surfside condo collapse; Simone Biles earns bronze in Olympic comeback

Monday, Aug 02, 2021 US faces COVID-19 summer surge due to delta variant; Violence escalates in Afghanistan as Taliban advances; Senate opens debate on bipartisan infrastructure bill

