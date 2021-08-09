Skip to Content
-
S12E220Monday, August 9, 2021
US reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases on consecutive days; UN climate report issues a ‘code red for humanity’; Raging fires in Greece burn hundreds of thousands of acres
NR | 08.09.21 | 20:33 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:27
19:25
19:58
20:11
20:32
20:12
19:43
20:22
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Monday, August 9, 2021