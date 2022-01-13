Skip to Content
-
S13E12Thursday, January 13, 2022
FBI arrests Oath Keepers leader on charge involving Jan. 6 Capitol attack; Biden sends military medical teams to 6 overwhelmed hospitals; Prince Andrew stripped of military titles, royal patronages
NR | 01.13.22 | 20:46 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:49
20:39
20:57
20:32
20:57
20:44
20:44
20:50
20:45
20:53
20:41
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Thursday, January 13, 2022