S13E19Thursday, January 20, 2022
Biden clarifies comments on Ukraine after marathon news conference; New COVID-19 infections drop 46% in New York; Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to cooperate with investigation
NR | 01.20.22 | 20:23 | CC

