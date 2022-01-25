S13E24Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Appeals court judge keeps New York's school mask mandate; More than 10,000 Russian troops gathered at Ukraine border; Navy reports race to rescue F35 stealth fighter jet from South China Sea
NR | 01.25.22 | 20:34 | CC
20:45
Monday, Jan 24, 2022Biden sends over 5,000 more troops to Eastern European allies; COVID-19 cases down 10% nationwide; New details on gunman who shot 2 NYPD officersNR
20:31
Sunday, Jan 23, 2022Standoff between Russia and the West intensifies; NYC mayor calls on Congress to stem flow of illegal guns; Bill Barr talks to house committee investigating Jan. 6 insurrectionNR
20:44
Saturday, Jan 22, 20222 young NYPD officers shot in line of duty; Omicron cases fall in some hotspots; Betty White inspires many to help animalsNR
20:48
Friday, Jan 21, 2022COVID-19 boosters 90% effective in preventing hospitalization: CDC; No breakthrough in high-stakes talk between US and Russia; Brian Laundrie claims responsibility for killing Gabby Petito: FBI reportNR
20:23
Thursday, Jan 20, 2022Biden clarifies comments on Ukraine after marathon news conference; New COVID-19 infections drop 46% in New York; Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to cooperate with investigationNR
20:57
Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022Biden holds wide-ranging news conference; Senate holding vote on proposal to skirt filibuster rule; Diplomatic window narrows to resolve crisis in UkraineNR
20:45
Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022Biden administration launches website for free at-home COVID-19 tests; Authorities investigate deadly gas explosion, fire in New York City; Fiery debate over voting rights on Senate floorNR
20:40
Monday, Jan 17, 2022Family of Martin Luther King Jr. demands action on voting rights; Dangerous winter weather wreaks havoc for millions in US; Honoring Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthdayNR
20:56
Sunday, Jan 16, 2022Monster winter storm pummels the South; Novak Djokovic to miss Australian Open; Tensions escalate between Russia and the WestNR
20:29
Saturday, Jan 15, 2022Hostage situation unfolds at Synagogue near Fort Worth; Tsunami advisory issued for North American West coast; Omicron surge pushes COVID-19 cases to record highsNR
20:38
Friday, Jan 14, 2022CDC announces new COVID-19 mask guidelines; Body camera footage shows dangerous escape from deadly Colorado fire; US accuses Russia of positioning operatives in Eastern UkraineNR
20:46
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022FBI arrests Oath Keepers leader on charge involving Jan. 6 Capitol attack; Biden sends military medical teams to 6 overwhelmed hospitals; Prince Andrew stripped of military titles, royal patronagesNR
20:49
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022Federal judge refuses to dismiss civil suit against Prince Andrew; Omicron may cause less severe illness than delta: Study; Inflation hits a 40-year highNR
20:39
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022Biden delivers speech on voting rights in Georgia; Fauci says he and his family facing death threats; Pilot of medical helicopter pulls off ‘miracle’ landingNR
20:57
Monday, Jan 10, 202217 people, including 8 children dead in NY apartment fire; Record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in US; High-stakes discussions between US and RussiaNR
20:32
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022Apartment fire kills at least 19 in the Bronx; Explosive COVID-19 surge strains hospitals and schools around the nation; Bob Saget found dead in Orlando hotel roomNR
20:57
Friday, Jan 07, 2022Ahmaud Arbery's 3 convicted killers given life sentences; Season's 1st major snowstorm strikes Northeast; Sidney Poitier in his own wordsNR
20:44
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022Biden condemns Trump's actions on anniversary of Jan. 6 attack; Republicans accuse Democrats of using Jan. 6 as a partisan wedge; Legendary director Peter Bogdanovich dies at 82NR
20:44
Wednesday, Jan 05, 202213 killed, at least seven children in Philadelphia fire; ‘World News Tonight’ David Muir sits down with 3 Officers; America’s oldest World War II veteran dies at 112NR